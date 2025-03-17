Tragic Incident: Elderly Man Found Dead in Kashmir Forest
A 71-year-old man, identified as Abdul Karim from Tanda village, allegedly shot himself with a 12-bore gun in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The motive behind this tragic incident remains unknown as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A 71-year-old resident of Tanda village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has been found dead under tragic circumstances. Abdul Karim was discovered in a nearby forest after allegedly shooting himself with a 12-bore gun, officials reported on Monday.
The deceased was located by local villagers, who found the firearm near his body. While preliminary inquiries suggest a self-inflicted gunshot, the motive remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation.
Karim's death has sent shockwaves through the close-knit community, leaving villagers and authorities seeking answers to the factors leading to such a tragic choice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
