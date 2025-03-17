Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Elderly Man Found Dead in Kashmir Forest

A 71-year-old man, identified as Abdul Karim from Tanda village, allegedly shot himself with a 12-bore gun in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The motive behind this tragic incident remains unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 71-year-old resident of Tanda village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has been found dead under tragic circumstances. Abdul Karim was discovered in a nearby forest after allegedly shooting himself with a 12-bore gun, officials reported on Monday.

The deceased was located by local villagers, who found the firearm near his body. While preliminary inquiries suggest a self-inflicted gunshot, the motive remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation.

Karim's death has sent shockwaves through the close-knit community, leaving villagers and authorities seeking answers to the factors leading to such a tragic choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

