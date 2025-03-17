India and US Strengthen Defence Ties: Rajnath Singh Talks with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

In a significant step toward deepening defence cooperation, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a comprehensive meeting with the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Ms Tulsi Gabbard, in New Delhi on March 17, 2025. The high-level discussions marked another milestone in the ever-growing India-US strategic partnership, reinforcing shared security interests and fostering stronger collaboration in defence innovation, intelligence sharing, and military interoperability.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the recently issued Joint Statement following the meeting between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and US President Mr Donald Trump. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to an expanded defence and security framework, focusing on strategic stability, counterterrorism, regional security, and technological advancements in defence sectors.

India-US Defence Relations: A Growing Partnership

During the discussions, Shri Rajnath Singh and Ms Tulsi Gabbard reviewed the remarkable progress made in recent years in various key areas, including:

Bilateral Military Exercises: Strengthening joint training initiatives to improve operational coordination.

Strategic Cooperation: Enhancing collaboration in critical security domains such as cyber defence, artificial intelligence (AI) in warfare, and aerospace security.

Maritime Security and Indo-Pacific Stability: Strengthening naval cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and ensuring free and open sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific.

Information Sharing and Intelligence Exchange: Bolstering real-time intelligence exchange to combat emerging threats, including cyber threats, terrorism, and hybrid warfare tactics.

Defence Industrial Supply Chains: Promoting greater synergy between defence industries in India and the US to create a resilient and self-reliant ecosystem.

Both leaders reiterated that defence and strategic security cooperation remain vital pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, aligning with both nations' shared vision for peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

Fostering Defence Innovation and High-End Technology Collaboration

A major highlight of the meeting was the emphasis on defence innovation and cutting-edge technological cooperation. Shri Rajnath Singh and Ms Tulsi Gabbard discussed ways to facilitate greater joint research and development (R&D) in next-generation defence technologies, including:

Quantum Computing for Military Applications

Advanced AI and Machine Learning in Defence Strategy

Hypersonic Missile Technology and Countermeasures

Space-Based Defence Systems

Cybersecurity Infrastructure for National Security

The leaders acknowledged the increasing need for technological advancements in defence and intelligence sectors and explored avenues for joint investments in research, defence startups, and military innovation hubs.

Strengthening Interoperability and Defence Industrial Ties

Another crucial agenda of the meeting was enhancing military interoperability through joint exercises, training, and logistics support agreements. Both sides examined ways to streamline procurement processes, enhance defence manufacturing collaboration, and promote the integration of supply chains between Indian and American defence firms.

The leaders also highlighted the importance of reducing dependence on single-source suppliers and developing a more diversified and self-sustaining defence industrial ecosystem. This initiative aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiatives, which aim to boost indigenous defence production and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

Strengthening Cultural and People-to-People Ties

Apart from defence and security cooperation, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh expressed gratitude to Ms Tulsi Gabbard for her long-standing goodwill and admiration for Indian culture and heritage. Ms Gabbard, known for her deep respect for Indian traditions and philosophy, reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing people-to-people ties between India and the US.

Both sides noted that cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and defence personnel training programs play a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations. Ms Gabbard acknowledged the contributions of the Indian-American community in the US and their role in fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Conclusion: A Shared Vision for Global Security and Prosperity

The high-level dialogue between Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard underscores the growing convergence of interests between India and the US. Both nations continue to chart a path toward a more secure, stable, and resilient global order, with defence and security cooperation as a central pillar of their strategic partnership.

This meeting sets the stage for further collaboration in defence technology, intelligence-sharing, and regional security, ensuring that India and the US remain steadfast partners in addressing 21st-century security challenges.

With an unwavering commitment to shared values, mutual respect, and global peace, the India-US defence partnership is poised to scale even greater heights in the coming years.