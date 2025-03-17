Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes in Yemen and the Houthi Response

The United States launched airstrikes in Yemen targeting the Houthi movement, who have threatened international shipping. This marks the biggest US military operation in the Middle East under President Trump. Consequences include over 50 fatalities and ongoing tensions affecting global commerce and international relations.

The United States has launched significant airstrikes in Yemen, targeting the Houthi movement. These strikes, which began over the weekend and continued into Monday, represent the largest US military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump assumed office. The action is a response to threats from the Iran-aligned Houthis affecting international shipping routes.

According to the Houthi-run health ministry, the strikes have resulted in at least 53 deaths, including children and women, with 98 others injured. The Houthis have disrupted global commerce through multiple naval attacks and have voiced their support for Palestinians amidst ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza.

US officials suggest that these military actions may persist for weeks as part of a broader strategy to pressure Iran regarding its nuclear negotiations. Meanwhile, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi has vowed to target US ships in the Red Sea, escalating tensions further. The conflict highlights the complex regional dynamics involving Iran and the coalition of militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

