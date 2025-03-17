Israeli Airstrike Escalates Tensions Amid Fragile Ceasefire Talks

An Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of three Palestinian men gathering firewood in Gaza, highlighting the fragile state of ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. The strike targeted individuals near Bureij camp, according to Israeli military statements.

Relatives of the victims gathered at Al-Aqsa Hospital to grieve, as tensions continued to rise in the region. Israel's restrictions on imports into Gaza, intended as leverage in negotiations, have increased hardships for the 2.3 million residents, many of whom are displaced.

Negotiations facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. seek to extend a truce. However, disagreements persist, with Hamas accusing Israel of trying to derail the agreement. The ongoing conflict has significantly impacted both sides, with calls for de-escalation growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)