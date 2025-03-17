Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Escalates Tensions Amid Fragile Ceasefire Talks

An Israeli airstrike killed three Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Relatives mourned at Al-Aqsa Hospital as discussions between Israel and Hamas continued. Israel aims to extend the ceasefire's first phase but faces disagreements over conditions and accusations of undermining the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:16 IST
Israeli Airstrike Escalates Tensions Amid Fragile Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of three Palestinian men gathering firewood in Gaza, highlighting the fragile state of ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. The strike targeted individuals near Bureij camp, according to Israeli military statements.

Relatives of the victims gathered at Al-Aqsa Hospital to grieve, as tensions continued to rise in the region. Israel's restrictions on imports into Gaza, intended as leverage in negotiations, have increased hardships for the 2.3 million residents, many of whom are displaced.

Negotiations facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. seek to extend a truce. However, disagreements persist, with Hamas accusing Israel of trying to derail the agreement. The ongoing conflict has significantly impacted both sides, with calls for de-escalation growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025