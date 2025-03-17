Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Gaza Struggles Amidst Airstrikes

An Israeli air strike killed three Palestinian men in Gaza as they gathered firewood, underscoring the fragility of the ceasefire with Hamas. The continued air strikes have intensified the blockade's impact, as essential goods remain barred from entering the region.

Tensions further escalated when a subsequent strike killed a father and son sheltering in a school. The death toll for the day rose to five, highlighting the ongoing human cost of the conflict. Israeli authorities labeled the victims as 'terrorists' who threatened forces, but details remain sparse.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts with Egyptian mediators continue as both sides struggle to uphold the truce. Hamas accuses Israel of undermining de-escalation efforts. Hostage negotiations are a sticking point, with Israel demanding more before proceeding. The situation signifies looming instability in Gaza.

