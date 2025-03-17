Left Menu

Kerala's Firm Stance Against Communal Forces under Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised Kerala as a model state for its societal structure, law enforcement, and resistance to communal forces. Despite opposition criticism, he highlighted the state's high conviction rate in drug-related cases and efforts against corruption and divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:32 IST
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, asserted the state's stand as a national model, citing its robust societal framework, effective law enforcement, and resilience against communal influences. His statements came during a legislative discussion on grants, emphasizing Kerala's unique position in maintaining public order.

While defending his administration against critiques from opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala regarding governance and alleged political biases, Vijayan pointed out Kerala's significant accomplishments. He highlighted the state's exceptional 99% conviction rate in drug-related cases, far surpassing the national average and other states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Vijayan also detailed ongoing efforts to combat corruption, including the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's 'Operation Spot Trap,' leading to several arrests. Despite the political tension in the assembly, Vijayan maintained Kerala's commitment to fair governance and counteraction against divisive politics.

Latest News

