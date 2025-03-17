Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of IPS Officer Manish Shankar Sharma

Manish Shankar Sharma, Special Director General of Police-Rail, Madhya Pradesh, passed away at 58 due to cardiac arrest after a brief illness. A 1992 IPS officer, Sharma had a distinguished career serving globally. Tributes include a day named after him in San Diego for strengthening US-India ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manish Shankar Sharma, the Special Director General of Police-Rail in Madhya Pradesh, has passed away at the age of 58, family sources revealed on Monday. Sharma, a veteran IPS officer from the 1992 batch, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Delhi following a routine check-up, leading to his untimely demise late Sunday night.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sharma served not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in various capacities at the national level and with the United Nations. With a master's degree in International Affairs and Public Policy from the University of California, he specialized in international security and counter-terrorism, bringing years of diverse experience spanning four continents.

In a testament to his impact, July 20, 2015, was declared 'Manish S. Sharma Day' by the Mayor of San Diego, recognizing his efforts to enhance US-India relationships. The respected officer leaves behind his wife and two sons, creating a legacy of dedication and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

