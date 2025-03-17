Left Menu

Legal Battle Erupts Over Trump's 18th Century Deportation Law Usage

A lawsuit challenges President Trump's invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans associated with the Tren de Aragua gang. Plaintiffs claim the administration violated a court order by deporting over 200 individuals, escalating legal tensions and raising constitutional questions.

In a bid to halt deportations under an obscure 18th-century law, plaintiffs in a lawsuit have asked a federal judge to force officials to confirm whether they violated his court order. The case revolves around President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to remove individuals allegedly linked to the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua.

District Judge James E. Boasberg issued a Saturday night order halting further deportations under this law, as concerns arose over the administration's compliance. Despite the order, planes reportedly continued to transport deportees, leading critics to suggest the government may be bypassing judicial directions.

The legal proceedings are expected to raise new constitutional issues about the extent of presidential powers. A Monday hearing will demand the government provide clarity on the situation, as plaintiffs allege noncompliance. The case could ultimately reach the US Supreme Court for a final decision.

