Governor Anandiben Patel's Call to Action: Empowering Women and Communities in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel advocates for strict law enforcement against women's crimes and village-level awareness campaigns. She lauds district officials adopting villages for government scheme implementation, highlighting Anganwadi centers' role in education and child development. Patel emphasizes welfare scheme execution and community involvement for holistic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized on Monday the need for strict enforcement of laws to deter crimes against women, advocating a 'zero tolerance' policy. She urged officials to conduct village-level public awareness initiatives to tackle child marriage and drug abuse.

The Governor praised officials for adopting 40 villages, aiming to transform them into model communities with effective government scheme implementation. Highlighting Anganwadi centers' pivotal role in childhood education, she applauded the recruitment of 210 highly qualified workers, emphasizing their contribution to child development.

During her visit to Siddharthnagar, Patel distributed welfare benefits and urged community involvement in awareness programs. She underscored efficient scheme execution and encouraged linking children to Anganwadi centers and schools to achieve India's 2047 development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

