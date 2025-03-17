Trump's Warning to Iran: Consequences Loom Over Houthi Attacks
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran of dire consequences for future attacks by Yemen's Houthis. He declared that any further aggression would be seen as a direct action from Iran. Trump emphasized accountability and possible severe repercussions through his statement on Truth Social.
In a stern announcement on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned Iran over future actions taken by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
He proclaimed that any further attacks by the Houthis would now be viewed as direct actions under the command and weaponry of Iran, holding them accountable.
Trump communicated these sentiments through Truth Social, indicating that Iran would face 'dire' consequences for any continued aggression.
