Left Menu

Bail Granted in High-Profile Impersonation Case

The Orissa High Court granted conditional bail to Hanshita Abhilipsa and Anil Mohanty. They were accused of impersonating government officials. The court required bail bonds and surrendering passports, citing a prima facie case with past criminal records. Investigation stemmed from suspicious claims at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:12 IST
Bail Granted in High-Profile Impersonation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to Hanshita Abhilipsa and her husband Anil Mohanty in connection with their alleged impersonation and cheating case. They were accused of posing as government officials.

Justice R K Pattanaik approved their release on the condition of furnishing Rs 50,000 bail bonds each, along with a solvent surety. The court emphasized the existence of a prima facie case against the couple.

The investigation was triggered by an alert from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) regarding the couple's suspicious behavior during an institute visit. The inquiry unveiled that Hanshita had altered photographs with senior bureaucrats to forge false credentials. Further, she concealed her identity to acquire a passport and had a prior criminal record. The court mandated that the couple surrender their passports, remain within jurisdiction limits without approval, and assist with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025