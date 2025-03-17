Bail Granted in High-Profile Impersonation Case

The Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to Hanshita Abhilipsa and her husband Anil Mohanty in connection with their alleged impersonation and cheating case. They were accused of posing as government officials.

Justice R K Pattanaik approved their release on the condition of furnishing Rs 50,000 bail bonds each, along with a solvent surety. The court emphasized the existence of a prima facie case against the couple.

The investigation was triggered by an alert from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) regarding the couple's suspicious behavior during an institute visit. The inquiry unveiled that Hanshita had altered photographs with senior bureaucrats to forge false credentials. Further, she concealed her identity to acquire a passport and had a prior criminal record. The court mandated that the couple surrender their passports, remain within jurisdiction limits without approval, and assist with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)