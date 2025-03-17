Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire: Renewed Violence in Gaza Amid Negotiation Turmoil

An Israeli air strike killed five Palestinians in Gaza, showing the fragility of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has led to severe humanitarian challenges, with the blockade crippling essential resources. Negotiations for a ceasefire extension continue, but tensions remain high amidst accusations from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:24 IST
Fragile Ceasefire: Renewed Violence in Gaza Amid Negotiation Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Israeli air strike in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians, highlighting the unstable ceasefire between Israel and the militant group Hamas. The fatalities included three individuals gathering firewood and a father and son at a school sheltering displaced families.

The ongoing conflict has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with an Israeli blockade halting the flow of fuel, food, and medical supplies. This has led to rising food prices and electricity shortages, intensifying the daily struggles faced by Gaza's residents.

As negotiations for extending the ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. continue in Cairo, both sides have accused each other of undermining the peace talks. Despite efforts to maintain calm, the volatile situation threatens to escalate further if key issues are not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025