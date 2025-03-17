Fragile Ceasefire: Renewed Violence in Gaza Amid Negotiation Turmoil

A recent Israeli air strike in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians, highlighting the unstable ceasefire between Israel and the militant group Hamas. The fatalities included three individuals gathering firewood and a father and son at a school sheltering displaced families.

The ongoing conflict has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with an Israeli blockade halting the flow of fuel, food, and medical supplies. This has led to rising food prices and electricity shortages, intensifying the daily struggles faced by Gaza's residents.

As negotiations for extending the ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. continue in Cairo, both sides have accused each other of undermining the peace talks. Despite efforts to maintain calm, the volatile situation threatens to escalate further if key issues are not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)