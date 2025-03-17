Mysterious Disappearance: Manipur's Ethnic Tensions Rise Amid Missing Youths
A 20-year-old Meitei man has gone missing from Manipur's Imphal after leaving home in a vehicle. CCTV footage last places him in Bishnupur district. Over 30 Meitei youths have vanished since ethnic violence began. Security agencies are investigating, and tensions escalate between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
Amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, a 20-year-old Meitei man has been reported missing from Imphal, prompting a significant investigation by local authorities.
The young man was last seen via CCTV footage in Bishnupur district, with efforts underway to trace his whereabouts. His disappearance adds to the troubling number of missing Meitei youths in the region.
The situation underscores the broader ethnic strife between the Meitei community in Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo groups in surrounding hills, exacerbating social unrest in the state.
