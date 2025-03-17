Urgent Search for Missing Engineer in Himachal Pradesh
A minister called for a high-level probe into the disappearance of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer of HPPCL. Missing since March 10, efforts by police and family have been futile so far. Negi faced stress and work pressure. The state government promises assistance to locate him.
Himachal Pradesh is in turmoil as concerns mount over the disappearance of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi from HPPCL, missing since March 10. A minister has called on Chief Minister Sukhu to initiate a high-level investigation into the case.
Despite relentless efforts by the police and Negi's family, no leads have surfaced. The Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, conveyed that Negi was last seen in Bilaspur district and had been under extreme stress and work pressure.
Negi's family is desperate for an inquiry into his mysterious disappearance. State officials and HPPCL authorities have been instructed to ramp up their search efforts, promising full support in the quest to bring him back.
(With inputs from agencies.)
