Punjab's Anti-Drugs Campaign Sends Shockwaves Across Border

The Punjab Police's anti-drugs drive has significantly impacted the heroin supply chain linked to Pakistan, causing concern for Pakistan's ISI. DGP Gaurav Yadav assures firm action against those attempting to destabilize the region. The strategic campaign targets street-level peddlers, with significant law enforcement and community engagement efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The anti-drugs campaign spearheaded by the Punjab Police has sent ripples across the border, agitating Pakistan's ISI, as revealed by DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday. The campaign's success is evident in the substantial disruption of the heroin supply chain, compelling local couriers to retreat.

DGP Yadav confirmed that the Punjab Police remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and thwarting any destabilizing efforts orchestrated by Pakistan's spy agency. Exemplary measures are being enforced against those attempting to disrupt peace, with the capture and elimination of key suspects being prioritized.

The comprehensive strategy involves targeted actions against street peddlers, alongside efforts to rehabilitate drug victims. The newly established Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline has aided law enforcement with community support and intelligence gathering. Concurrently, an interdepartmental panel chaired by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema monitors the campaign's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

