Life Sentence for Fugitive in 2008 Arunachal Double Murder Case

A court in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district has sentenced Majibur Rahman to life imprisonment for the 2008 murder of two sisters. Rahman, who operated under the alias Atabur Rahman, was convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and fined Rs 20,000.

The verdict concludes an 11-year pursuit that ended with Rahman's capture in January. Initially arrested in September 2008, he escaped judicial custody in 2012 along with accomplices and went into hiding, frequently changing his identity and residing in states like Kerala and Karnataka.

His criminal activities extend across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Known for thefts and other offences, Rahman was tracked via electronic and human surveillance, according to Itanagar Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh. This conviction demonstrates the efforts of the Capital Police team in upholding justice.

