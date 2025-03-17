Telangana's Push for Enhanced BC Reservation Gains Momentum
The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed bills to increase reservations for backward classes to 42 percent across education, employment, and political representation. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeks support from political leaders and plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval, citing recent caste survey data.
The Telangana Legislative Assembly has approved two bills aiming to elevate reservation for backward classes to 42 percent in educational institutions, employment sectors, and elections within local bodies.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed gratitude towards members of all parties for backing the bills, while committing to lead efforts to secure the Parliament's endorsement, as the proposed increase surpasses the Supreme Court's mandated 50 percent reservation limit. To advance this initiative, the Chief Minister has proposed discussions with political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.
Reddy highlighted the state's recent transparent caste survey, which voiced that the backward classes represent 56.36 percent of the population. This data serves as a foundation for advocating the reservation hike, fulfilling the Congress's 'BC Declaration' promise made before the 2023 Assembly elections. The government emphasizes the bipartisan support the bills have received, seeking to ensure their swift approval during the ongoing Parliament session.
