Tensions Rise Over Paint Color of Historic Shahi Jama Masjid

Tensions in Sambhal escalate as the decision on the paint color of Shahi Jama Masjid lies with the ASI, after a court order. Local MLA Iqbal Mahmood insists on retaining the original color amidst political debates and a backdrop of past riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of ongoing tensions in Sambhal, the issue of deciding the paint color for the historic Shahi Jama Masjid remains a contentious topic. The responsibility, as pointed out by SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood, rests with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has sparked local debates and controversy.

Past unrest in the district, dating back to a court-ordered survey and riots in November, has intensified the debate over the mosque's custodianship and color scheme. Iqbal Mahmood stresses that the mosque should maintain its historic color, dismissing demands for a saffron hue, a sentiment he believes is politically motivated.

The ongoing whitewashing work, now under ASI supervision following a court mandate, highlights the complexity of balancing heritage conservation with contemporary political dynamics, amidst claims of government influence over local police and archaeological bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

