Rebels Withdraw from Congo Peace Talks Amid EU Sanctions
Rwanda-backed rebels, responsible for holding key areas in Congo's mineral-rich east, are withdrawing from peace talks with the Congolese government. This decision follows EU sanctions against some group members and ongoing military offensives in the region, which undermine the negotiation efforts set to begin in Luanda, Angola.
Rwanda-backed rebels, controlling significant territories in Congo's mineral-rich eastern region, are pulling out of the peace talks with the Congolese government. This move comes on the heels of European Union sanctions imposed against some of the group's members, hindering the planned dialogue in Angola.
The talks, originally set to commence in Luanda on Tuesday, have become 'impracticable,' according to a statement from M23 rebel group's spokesman, Lawrence Kanyuka. The sanctions, combined with alleged ongoing offensives by Congo's military in the conflict-torn area, have disrupted the prospect of successful negotiations.
Despite the setback, Congo's government, after an initial resistance to such talks, announced its commitment to participate in the discussions scheduled in Angola, hinting at their desire to seek a peaceful resolution.
