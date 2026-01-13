Pope Leo's Groundbreaking Trip to Angola: A Historic Visit

Pope Leo is preparing for a momentous visit to Angola as part of a larger tour across African nations, as confirmed by the Vatican's ambassador to Angola, Archbishop Kryspin Dubiel. The trip, scheduled for 2026, will mark Pope Leo's first overseas journey as pontiff.

During a briefing in Luanda, Dubiel revealed that Leo had accepted an invitation from President Joao Lourenco to visit the country, with precise dates and details still under wraps. "The Holy Father has accepted the invitation, and we are currently preparing the plan and programme," Dubiel stated.

Having succeeded Pope Francis in May, Leo has already traveled to Turkey and Lebanon. His African tour echoes his predecessor's 2023 visit to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, and he intends to visit Algeria and Spain, emphasizing Africa's significance in his papal mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)