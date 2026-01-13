Left Menu

Pope Leo's Groundbreaking Trip to Angola: A Historic Visit

Pope Leo is set to visit Angola as part of a multi-nation tour of Africa, marking his first overseas trip in 2026. The Vatican's ambassador to Angola, Archbishop Kryspin Dubiel, confirmed the invitation had been accepted. The Pope aims to strengthen ties with Africa, a continent he has visited as a cardinal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:40 IST
Pope Leo's Groundbreaking Trip to Angola: A Historic Visit
Pope Leo

Pope Leo is preparing for a momentous visit to Angola as part of a larger tour across African nations, as confirmed by the Vatican's ambassador to Angola, Archbishop Kryspin Dubiel. The trip, scheduled for 2026, will mark Pope Leo's first overseas journey as pontiff.

During a briefing in Luanda, Dubiel revealed that Leo had accepted an invitation from President Joao Lourenco to visit the country, with precise dates and details still under wraps. "The Holy Father has accepted the invitation, and we are currently preparing the plan and programme," Dubiel stated.

Having succeeded Pope Francis in May, Leo has already traveled to Turkey and Lebanon. His African tour echoes his predecessor's 2023 visit to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, and he intends to visit Algeria and Spain, emphasizing Africa's significance in his papal mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

 Global
2
Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

 India
3
Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

 India
4
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026