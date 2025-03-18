Tragic Recovery: 14-Year-Old Boy's Body Found After Yamuna Drowning
The body of Krishna, a 14-year-old boy, was recovered after a 30-hour search following his drowning in the Yamuna River. Despite rescue efforts, he was swept away by the current. The incident happened in Etawah and has prompted further investigation by the authorities. His body has been sent for post-mortem.
The body of a 14-year-old boy was found following a 30-hour search operation in the Yamuna River, police confirmed on Monday.
The tragedy took place on Sunday near the Yamuna River bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior road. Krishna, son of Dinesh Kumar, went to the river with a friend to swim when he was taken by a strong current, according to Badpura police station's Station House Officer, Ganesh Shankar Dwivedi.
Local divers and boatmen assisted in the search, which concluded on Monday evening when a PAC battalion discovered the boy's body. The body was sent for a post-mortem exam, and legal proceedings are in progress, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
