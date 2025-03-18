Tragic Recovery: 14-Year-Old Boy's Body Found After Yamuna Drowning

The body of a 14-year-old boy was found following a 30-hour search operation in the Yamuna River, police confirmed on Monday.

The tragedy took place on Sunday near the Yamuna River bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior road. Krishna, son of Dinesh Kumar, went to the river with a friend to swim when he was taken by a strong current, according to Badpura police station's Station House Officer, Ganesh Shankar Dwivedi.

Local divers and boatmen assisted in the search, which concluded on Monday evening when a PAC battalion discovered the boy's body. The body was sent for a post-mortem exam, and legal proceedings are in progress, officials stated.

