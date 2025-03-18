Left Menu

Tragic Recovery: 14-Year-Old Boy's Body Found After Yamuna Drowning

The body of Krishna, a 14-year-old boy, was recovered after a 30-hour search following his drowning in the Yamuna River. Despite rescue efforts, he was swept away by the current. The incident happened in Etawah and has prompted further investigation by the authorities. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:00 IST
Tragic Recovery: 14-Year-Old Boy's Body Found After Yamuna Drowning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 14-year-old boy was found following a 30-hour search operation in the Yamuna River, police confirmed on Monday.

The tragedy took place on Sunday near the Yamuna River bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior road. Krishna, son of Dinesh Kumar, went to the river with a friend to swim when he was taken by a strong current, according to Badpura police station's Station House Officer, Ganesh Shankar Dwivedi.

Local divers and boatmen assisted in the search, which concluded on Monday evening when a PAC battalion discovered the boy's body. The body was sent for a post-mortem exam, and legal proceedings are in progress, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025