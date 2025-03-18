EU's $6.3 Billion Lifeline: A Turning Point for Syria

The European Union, in collaboration with its partners, has announced a major financial commitment to Syria, amounting to 5.8 billion euros ($6.3 billion). This announcement was made by the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, and shared on social media platform X.

Kallas emphasized that this pledge comes at a pivotal moment for Syria, a country currently embroiled in a surge of violence. The conflict has intensified following claims by Syria's Sunni Islamist-led authorities that their forces were besieged by militants loyal to the deposed President Bashar al-Assad.

The funding aims to provide necessary support to both Syria and its neighboring regions, addressing the urgent needs precipitated by the ongoing violence. The conversion rate stands at approximately $1 to 0.9158 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)