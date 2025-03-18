EU's $6.3 Billion Lifeline: A Turning Point for Syria
The European Union and its partners have committed 5.8 billion euros to assist Syria and its neighboring countries. This substantial pledge, announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, comes during a critical period of transition amidst ongoing regional violence.
The European Union, in collaboration with its partners, has announced a major financial commitment to Syria, amounting to 5.8 billion euros ($6.3 billion). This announcement was made by the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, and shared on social media platform X.
Kallas emphasized that this pledge comes at a pivotal moment for Syria, a country currently embroiled in a surge of violence. The conflict has intensified following claims by Syria's Sunni Islamist-led authorities that their forces were besieged by militants loyal to the deposed President Bashar al-Assad.
The funding aims to provide necessary support to both Syria and its neighboring regions, addressing the urgent needs precipitated by the ongoing violence. The conversion rate stands at approximately $1 to 0.9158 euros.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Assembly to Tackle Rising Violence Amidst Tragic Student Death
Fear and Resilience in Sinaloa: Navigating Life Amid Cartel Violence
Childhood Under Siege: Sexual Violence in Sudan's War
Paroxysm of Violence: Bangladesh's Struggle for Human Rights and Political Change
Crackdown on Militants: Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police in Action