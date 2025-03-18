Left Menu

Tense Relations: Canada Draws Line on Trump's Remarks

Prime Minister Mark Carney has demanded that U.S. President Donald Trump cease making disrespectful comments about Canada. Carney stressed the importance of resolving trade tensions and emphasized that Canada is ready for comprehensive discussions on commercial and security ties once respectful dialogue is established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:22 IST
Tense Relations: Canada Draws Line on Trump's Remarks

In a stern address, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney demanded U.S. President Donald Trump cease discourteous remarks about Canada before any serious talks on future relations could proceed, marking his strongest stance since stepping into his role in January.

Carney emphasized the need for comprehensive discussions on trade and security, a sentiment echoed after Trump's persistent jesting about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, coupled with his threats of steep tariffs on Canadian imports.

Amidst these tensions, Canada has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports. Carney clarified that Canada's actions would remain measured, matching U.S. tariffs only to a point, considering Canada's significantly smaller economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025