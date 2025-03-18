Tense Relations: Canada Draws Line on Trump's Remarks
Prime Minister Mark Carney has demanded that U.S. President Donald Trump cease making disrespectful comments about Canada. Carney stressed the importance of resolving trade tensions and emphasized that Canada is ready for comprehensive discussions on commercial and security ties once respectful dialogue is established.
In a stern address, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney demanded U.S. President Donald Trump cease discourteous remarks about Canada before any serious talks on future relations could proceed, marking his strongest stance since stepping into his role in January.
Carney emphasized the need for comprehensive discussions on trade and security, a sentiment echoed after Trump's persistent jesting about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, coupled with his threats of steep tariffs on Canadian imports.
Amidst these tensions, Canada has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports. Carney clarified that Canada's actions would remain measured, matching U.S. tariffs only to a point, considering Canada's significantly smaller economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
