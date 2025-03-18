Left Menu

Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Venezuelan Deportations Amid Court Order

A U.S. federal judge is scrutinizing the Trump administration's deportation of over 200 Venezuelans due to potential non-compliance with a court order. The administration argues legality under the Alien Enemies Act. The judge demands details on flight departures amid challenges to executive power.

Updated: 18-03-2025 04:40 IST
A federal judge in the U.S. has pressed the Trump administration to clarify the deportation of over 200 Venezuelans in possible violation of a court order. The deportations, purportedly involving members of the Tren de Aragua gang, have faced scrutiny over their execution under the Alien Enemies Act.

Judge James Boasberg, who temporarily blocked these deportations using a wartime law, demanded details on the deportation flights' timing. During a hearing, he criticized the administration's vague responses and demanded transparency regarding the deportations.

The administration maintains that the deportations didn't violate the court order, claiming the planes had already left. The legal battle underscores tensions between the executive branch and judiciary over powers, as the Trump administration pursues its controversial immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

