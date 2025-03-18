Left Menu

UK and U.S. Forge Ahead in Trade and Technology Talks

UK business minister Jonathan Reynolds will discuss a potential bilateral trade agreement with U.S. officials, aiming to strengthen industry ties and technology partnerships. Despite prior challenges in negotiation, current talks emphasize collaboration on AI and biotechnologies, with hopes for a comprehensive economic deal benefitting both nations.

On Tuesday, UK Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds is set to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington. Their agenda includes advancing discussions on a potential bilateral trade agreement, according to a statement from the British embassy.

Reynolds emphasized the historical benefits of UK-U.S. ties and expressed optimism about engaging positively with the new U.S. administration to secure a broader economic agreement. Despite previous challenges during past U.S. administrations, the talks aim to deepen mutual economic interests.

The discussions come on the backdrop of rising ambitions to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies like AI and biotechnologies. Britain's ambassador to the U.S., Peter Mandelson, highlighted the need for sustained collaboration in these areas, citing historical precedent and current strategic needs amid global rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

