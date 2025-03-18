Left Menu

High-Profile Cases Await Judgement in Delhi High Court

On March 18, the Delhi High Court will address significant legal matters including Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's challenge against summons for alleged violations, and jailed J-K MP Engineer Rashid's request for custody parole to participate in Lok Sabha sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:33 IST
High-Profile Cases Await Judgement in Delhi High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is set to delve into major legal issues on Tuesday, March 18, as it addresses two high-profile cases.

Firstly, the court will hear Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's plea against a summons related to alleged objectionable statements and a breach of the model code of conduct in 2020.

Secondly, the court will examine a plea from jailed J-K MP Engineer Rashid, who is seeking custody parole or interim bail to partake in the Lok Sabha proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025