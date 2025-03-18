High-Profile Cases Await Judgement in Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court is set to delve into major legal issues on Tuesday, March 18, as it addresses two high-profile cases.

Firstly, the court will hear Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's plea against a summons related to alleged objectionable statements and a breach of the model code of conduct in 2020.

Secondly, the court will examine a plea from jailed J-K MP Engineer Rashid, who is seeking custody parole or interim bail to partake in the Lok Sabha proceedings.

