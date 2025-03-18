High-Profile Cases Await Judgement in Delhi High Court
On March 18, the Delhi High Court will address significant legal matters including Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's challenge against summons for alleged violations, and jailed J-K MP Engineer Rashid's request for custody parole to participate in Lok Sabha sessions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court is set to delve into major legal issues on Tuesday, March 18, as it addresses two high-profile cases.
Firstly, the court will hear Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's plea against a summons related to alleged objectionable statements and a breach of the model code of conduct in 2020.
Secondly, the court will examine a plea from jailed J-K MP Engineer Rashid, who is seeking custody parole or interim bail to partake in the Lok Sabha proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sean Baker's Triumph and Plea: Oscars 2025 Highlights
Bombay HC to hear pleas of ex-Sebi chief, others on March 4; ACB to not act on special court order until then.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta opposes Ranveer Allahbadia's plea, says his remarks on India's Got Latent vulgar, perverse.
Tragic Fate of Indian Woman on UAE Death Row: A Father's Desperate Plea
SG Mehta on Allahabadia plea to air shows tells SC: Let him remain silent for sometime.