Tragic Mystery: Infant Found Dead in Kannur Well

A tragic incident unfolded in Kannur city as a four-month-old baby girl was reported missing from her home, only to be found dead in a well near her residence, police reported on Tuesday.

The infant's father stated that his family, including the baby, slept in the central hall of their home. It was around 11 p.m. when they discovered her absence, prompting a frantic search of the area.

Despite efforts to save her, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation, registering an FIR under suspicious death circumstances, linking it to a similar case earlier this year in Thiruvananthapuram.

