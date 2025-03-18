Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Infant Found Dead in Kannur Well

A four-month-old baby girl, missing from her home in Kannur, was found dead in a nearby well under mysterious circumstances. The incident shares similarities with a previous case in Thiruvananthapuram, where a child's family member was implicated.

Updated: 18-03-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:45 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Kannur city as a four-month-old baby girl was reported missing from her home, only to be found dead in a well near her residence, police reported on Tuesday.

The infant's father stated that his family, including the baby, slept in the central hall of their home. It was around 11 p.m. when they discovered her absence, prompting a frantic search of the area.

Despite efforts to save her, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation, registering an FIR under suspicious death circumstances, linking it to a similar case earlier this year in Thiruvananthapuram.

