Land-for-Jobs Scandal: High-Stakes Investigation of Lalu Prasad's Family

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to RJD president Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tej Pratap Yadav, in connection with the infamous land-for-jobs money laundering case, according to official sources. While Prasad, 76, is expected to appear before the agency in Patna on Wednesday, his family has been asked to show up a day earlier on Tuesday.

The probe delves into the period when Prasad was the railway minister under the UPA-1 government, where he allegedly indulged in corrupt practices for the appointment of group D substitutes within Indian Railways. As stated by the ED, the case hinges on allegations that job candidates were instructed to transfer land as bribes during 2004-2009 in return for railway positions.

A previous chargesheet filed by the ED has implicated Prasad's family, specifically Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Hema Yadav, among others. Shell companies like A K Infosystems Private Limited ostensibly helped facilitate illicit gains. Furthermore, properties accrued under front men were finally transferred to Prasad's family members at negligible costs, unveiling layers of alleged corruption.

