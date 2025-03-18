South Korea's Surprising Inclusion on U.S. Sensitive Country List

The U.S. Department of Energy has placed South Korea on a list of 'sensitive' countries after sensitive information mishandling incidents at U.S. labs. This was confirmed by Acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, Joseph Yun, who stated the designation is limited to department facilities.

South Korea's leadership, including Acting President Choi Sang-mok, is addressing the issue, and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun plans to discuss the matter with the U.S. Energy Secretary. Despite the designation, Yun insists it doesn't affect broader U.S.-South Korea cooperation.

The previous Biden administration decided the listing, grouping U.S.-allied South Korea with nations like China and Iran. The decision, which has sparked debate in Seoul, relates to security matters at a research center, but no new restrictions have been imposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)