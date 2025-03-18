Sonia Gandhi Urges Government to Revamp MGNREGA

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi drew attention to the urgent need for reforms in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) program.

Highlighting what she described as the government's systematic undermining of the scheme, Gandhi criticized the stagnant budget allocations, calling for increased financial contributions to sustain and expand the initiative.

She proposed a daily wage increase of Rs 400 and an extension of guaranteed workdays from 100 to 150 annually to ensure dignified employment and financial security for rural workers.

