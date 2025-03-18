Left Menu

Paris Gaite Lyrique Theatre Eviction Sparks Protests

Police commenced a large-scale eviction of over 400 migrants from the Gaite Lyrique theatre in Paris after a three-month occupation. The operation, beginning at 6 a.m., faced protests from hundreds of demonstrators opposing the eviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:36 IST
Paris Gaite Lyrique Theatre Eviction Sparks Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The Paris police force undertook a substantial operation on Tuesday to remove more than 400 migrants from the Gaite Lyrique theatre, a significant cultural venue in central Paris, following their three-month-long occupation.

The operation began in the early hours, shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT), as officers moved to enforce the eviction order amid tensions.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to express their dissent against the eviction, underscoring the contentious nature of the police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025