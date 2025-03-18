Paris Gaite Lyrique Theatre Eviction Sparks Protests

The Paris police force undertook a substantial operation on Tuesday to remove more than 400 migrants from the Gaite Lyrique theatre, a significant cultural venue in central Paris, following their three-month-long occupation.

The operation began in the early hours, shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT), as officers moved to enforce the eviction order amid tensions.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to express their dissent against the eviction, underscoring the contentious nature of the police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)