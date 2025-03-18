Tragic Fall: Army Officer Found Dead in Ranchi

A tragedy unfolded in Ranchi as a 48-year-old Army officer was found dead in the parking area of a local housing colony, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Lieutenant Colonel Diwakar Kumar, was stationed at the Ranchi Station Headquarters. According to law enforcement, he hailed from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and was discovered at Khelgaon housing complex.

Preliminary investigations suggest Kumar may have fallen or leaped from an eight-storey building terrace. Family reports reveal he was under medication for depression, possibly linking his mental health struggles to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)