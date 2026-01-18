Left Menu

Tragic Altercation: Rickshaw Puller's Death Shocks East Delhi

A 36-year-old rickshaw puller named Danua was killed by another rickshaw puller, Bunti, during a drunken altercation in East Delhi. The incident occurred in Geeta Colony. Police have arrested Bunti and recovered the weapon, a wooden stick. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:52 IST
In a shocking incident in East Delhi, a 36-year-old rickshaw puller was beaten to death following a drunken altercation. The tragic event unfolded in Geeta Colony around 9 PM on Saturday, when an argument escalated between two individuals.

Police officers found the victim, identified as Danua alias Lalbati, lying unconscious and severely injured. Danua was a matka maker and pulled a rickshaw in the area. He succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him at a nearby hospital.

A dhaba owner informed the police that the victim and another rickshaw puller, Bunti, had been drinking. An argument ensued, culminating in Bunti striking Danua with a wooden stick. Bunti has been arrested and a murder case filed. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

