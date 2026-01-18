Left Menu

Tragedy in Koti Colony: Charcoal Fumes Cause Child's Death

A tragic incident in Koti Colony resulted in a child's death due to charcoal fumigation. Arya, a four-year-old, was found lifeless while her mother, Monica, was in critical condition. The discovery was made after neighbors reported the family's unusual silence, leading to police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nayitehri | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:45 IST
Tragedy in Koti Colony: Charcoal Fumes Cause Child's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Koti Colony area as a four-year-old girl succumbed to smoke inhalation from a charcoal brazier, leaving her mother critically ill, police reported on Sunday. The heartbreaking discovery occurred on Saturday around 10 a.m. when concerned neighbors noticed that the door of Ganesh Palve's house, a CISF constable, remained bolted with no response to their calls.

Suspecting a problem, the neighbors promptly alerted the police. Upon forced entry, officers found 37-year-old Monica Palve and her daughter, Arya, unconscious on a bed. They were immediately transported to the district hospital, where doctors declared the young girl deceased. Monica was transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced care. At the time of the occurrence, Ganesh Palve was in Dehradun for medical treatment, police stated.

The presence of a charcoal brazier in the room, indicative of its smoke as the cause of Arya's asphyxiation, was noted by investigators. Authorities await the post-mortem report for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026