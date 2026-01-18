Tragedy in Koti Colony: Charcoal Fumes Cause Child's Death

A tragic incident unfolded in the Koti Colony area as a four-year-old girl succumbed to smoke inhalation from a charcoal brazier, leaving her mother critically ill, police reported on Sunday. The heartbreaking discovery occurred on Saturday around 10 a.m. when concerned neighbors noticed that the door of Ganesh Palve's house, a CISF constable, remained bolted with no response to their calls.

Suspecting a problem, the neighbors promptly alerted the police. Upon forced entry, officers found 37-year-old Monica Palve and her daughter, Arya, unconscious on a bed. They were immediately transported to the district hospital, where doctors declared the young girl deceased. Monica was transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced care. At the time of the occurrence, Ganesh Palve was in Dehradun for medical treatment, police stated.

The presence of a charcoal brazier in the room, indicative of its smoke as the cause of Arya's asphyxiation, was noted by investigators. Authorities await the post-mortem report for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)