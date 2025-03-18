Controversy Surrounds West Bengal's OBC Status Review: A Courtroom Drama

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government informed India's Supreme Court that the state commission for backward classes is currently re-evaluating the issue of backwardness. This action follows a controversial ruling by the Calcutta High Court that struck down OBC status for several communities, claiming the previous designations were based on religious criteria.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, requested the court to revisit the matter in three months, by which time the ongoing review is expected to be completed. The bench, noting Sibal's submission, agreed to schedule the hearing for July, while clarifying that the process would not affect current parties' rights involved in the case.

This development arises from legal challenges to the May 2024 Calcutta High Court verdict, which nullified the OBC status granted to certain castes since 2010. The higher court criticized the state's previous reservation decisions, noting that they affected public job and educational opportunities. However, positions already filled remain unaffected by this judicial decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)