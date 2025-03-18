Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds West Bengal's OBC Status Review: A Courtroom Drama

The West Bengal government's decision to review the backwardness criteria is under Supreme Court scrutiny after the Calcutta High Court deemed previous OBC designations illegal, citing religious bias. The state's backward classes commission is re-evaluating these classifications, with the process expected to conclude in three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:59 IST
Controversy Surrounds West Bengal's OBC Status Review: A Courtroom Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government informed India's Supreme Court that the state commission for backward classes is currently re-evaluating the issue of backwardness. This action follows a controversial ruling by the Calcutta High Court that struck down OBC status for several communities, claiming the previous designations were based on religious criteria.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, requested the court to revisit the matter in three months, by which time the ongoing review is expected to be completed. The bench, noting Sibal's submission, agreed to schedule the hearing for July, while clarifying that the process would not affect current parties' rights involved in the case.

This development arises from legal challenges to the May 2024 Calcutta High Court verdict, which nullified the OBC status granted to certain castes since 2010. The higher court criticized the state's previous reservation decisions, noting that they affected public job and educational opportunities. However, positions already filled remain unaffected by this judicial decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025