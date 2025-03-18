Kerala Achieves 100% Voter Registration in Remote Tribal Areas

Kerala has set a new benchmark with 100% voter registration in seven remote tribal settlements, as announced by the state government on Tuesday.

The state's Election Department spearheaded this initiative, focusing on bringing all eligible tribal voters into the democratic fold. The effort transformed settlements in Attappady, including Mele Moolakkombu, into fully registered voter communities.

Dedicated volunteers and the Chunav Pathshala program, conducted in the Kurumba language, were key in educating residents about their voting rights and responsibilities.

Thousands of new voters, including members of the particularly vulnerable Irular and Kadar tribes, have been added to the rolls.

This initiative not only handled voter registration but also addressed administrative tasks like address changes and ID issuance, ensuring comprehensive inclusion. Officials believe Kerala's model can guide similar efforts across the nation, promoting inclusive democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)