Turkey Condemns Israel's Actions in Gaza as Genocide

Turkey has criticized Israel's recent attacks on Gaza, labeling them as a new phase of genocide against Palestinians. The Turkish government called for the global community to push for a ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid. They also warned that Israel's actions could threaten the Middle East's future stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:59 IST
Turkey has vehemently criticized Israel's recent military actions in Gaza, characterizing them as a genocidal policy shift against Palestinians. The Turkish government has called on the international community to take decisive action to enforce a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

In a forthright statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry declared that it is unacceptable for Israel to instigate a new cycle of violence in the region. The ministry highlighted that the Israeli government's aggressive policies endanger the stability and future of the Middle East.

The call for global intervention comes amid mounting tensions and highlights Turkey's commitment to championing the rights of Palestinians and seeking peace in the troubled region.

