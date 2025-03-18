Delhi High Court Declines to Halt Proceedings Against Kapil Mishra
The Delhi High Court refused to halt trial proceedings against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra for tweeting objectionable comments during the 2020 assembly elections. Despite arguments that Mishra’s statements didn't breach laws, the court allowed the trial to continue, instructing police to respond by May 19.
The Delhi High Court has chosen not to interfere with the ongoing trial proceedings against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra. The court is scrutinizing Mishra's 2020 tweets deemed objectionable during Delhi's assembly elections.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja dismissed requests to pause trial activities, asserting that proceedings should freely advance. Despite the challenge from Mishra's legal team citing procedural missteps, Justice Dudeja upheld the trial court's autonomy.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued the tweets did not provoke class enmity, opposing the political and religious rhetoric claims. Nonetheless, the prosecution held firm that Mishra's tweets intended to stoke communal discord, a point on which lower courts previously concurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
