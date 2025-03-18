Dramatic Saharanpur Encounter: Gangster and Accomplice Arrested

In a dramatic turn of events in Saharanpur, a notorious gangster involved in illegal cattle slaughter and his accomplice have been apprehended following a bold encounter with the police.

Identified as Javed, the gangster sustained injuries during the encounter and was immediately hospitalized, while his associate Mohammad Furkan was swiftly detained.

The police operation resulted in the recovery of weaponry and equipment, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)