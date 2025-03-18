Left Menu

Dramatic Saharanpur Encounter: Gangster and Accomplice Arrested

In Saharanpur, police arrested a gangster, Javed, and his accomplice, Mohammad Furkan, after a heated encounter. Javed, involved in illegal activities, was shot and hospitalized. Authorities continue legal processes against the duo as weapons and illegal equipment were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:25 IST
In a dramatic turn of events in Saharanpur, a notorious gangster involved in illegal cattle slaughter and his accomplice have been apprehended following a bold encounter with the police.

Identified as Javed, the gangster sustained injuries during the encounter and was immediately hospitalized, while his associate Mohammad Furkan was swiftly detained.

The police operation resulted in the recovery of weaponry and equipment, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the district.

