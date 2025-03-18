Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed After 23 Years: A Tale of Murder and Deception

A 52-year-old man, wanted for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law and kidnapping his nephew, has been arrested in Maharashtra after living under a false identity for over two decades. Mohammad Tarbez Mohammad Idris Ansari, accused of crimes in 2002, was apprehended from Dombivli town.

A man on the run for 23 years has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district, police reported on Tuesday. Mohammad Tarbez Mohammad Idris Ansari, 52, accused of murdering his sister-in-law and kidnapping his nephew in 2002, was living under a fake identity in Dombivli town.

According to authorities, Ansari, along with his brother's second wife, allegedly killed his younger brother's first wife, Shabana Parvin, and kidnapped her infant son. The crime was committed in Virar town, Palghar district, leading to charges of murder and kidnapping under the Indian Penal Code.

Investigations uncovered that Ansari opposed his brother's marriage to the victim and coerced him into marrying Afrin Banu. Assistant Police Inspector Datta Sarak revealed that Ansari initially fled to Lucknow before settling in Dombivli. Afrin Banu, who surrendered in 2015, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

