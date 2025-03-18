Left Menu

Desperate Plea for Missing Manipur Youth's Safe Return

The mother of a missing Manipur youth urges authorities for her son's safe return. Demonstrations in Imphal call for immediate rescue efforts and highlight the plight of ethnic violence victims. The youth vanished in suspicious circumstances, sparking concern over the fate of missing Meitei individuals amid ongoing ethnic strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mother of a missing 20-year-old Manipur youth has made an emotional appeal to authorities, pleading for the safe return of her son. The young man disappeared two days ago under mysterious circumstances, prompting protests in the state capital, Imphal.

Protesters assembled at Keisampat locality, demanding immediate action from security forces to locate the youth, believed to have been kidnapped. Demonstrations highlighted wider concerns about the security and safety of innocent civilians amid ongoing ethnic violence in the region.

Luwangthem Mukesh went missing after leaving home in a car, last detected in areas with significant ethnic tensions. His mother, Luwangthem Ongbi Omila Devi, expressed profound distress over his disappearance, echoing fears shared by others concerned about missing Meitei individuals. The situation remains tense as officials continue their investigations.

