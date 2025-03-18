Michael Lomas Granted R2 Million Bail Amidst Eskom Corruption Allegations

British businessman and former Eskom contractor, Michael Lomas, has been granted bail of R2 million by the Johannesburg High Court as he faces multiple charges related to a massive fraud and corruption scandal linked to the power utility Eskom.

Lomas, who was extradited from the United Kingdom in September 2024, stands accused of being involved in the illicit payment of R745 million by Eskom to Tubular Construction Projects. The company was responsible for significant construction work at the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga, a project now under scrutiny due to allegations of bribery and fraud.

Extradition and Court Proceedings

Lomas had been residing in the United Kingdom before his extradition, which followed lengthy legal proceedings initiated by South African authorities to bring him back to face justice. Upon his arrival in South Africa, he was detained pending his bail application. On Monday, he appeared before the Johannesburg High Court, where he was granted bail under stringent conditions due to concerns over potential flight risk.

The court imposed strict conditions to ensure Lomas remains in the country while awaiting trial. He was ordered to surrender both his United Kingdom passport and his South African identity document to law enforcement authorities. In addition:

Lomas is prohibited from applying for any new travel documents.

He is required to reside at a designated care home, where he will receive medical and necessary support. The details of the home must be provided to the investigating officer.

He must use a smartphone equipped with a location-monitoring system, which will allow authorities to track his movements.

He is not permitted to leave the Gauteng province without prior notification and approval from the investigating officer.

These measures are intended to ensure Lomas remains within the jurisdiction of the court as the legal proceedings continue.

The Eskom Corruption Case and Key Accused

Lomas is one of 12 accused individuals implicated in the massive corruption scandal that rocked Eskom. The case revolves around fraudulent contracts awarded during the construction of Kusile Power Station, one of Eskom’s largest and most troubled projects.

Among those indicted are:

France Hlakudi – Former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts.

– Former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts. Abram Masango – Former Eskom group executive for group capital.

– Former Eskom group executive for group capital. Antonio Trindade – Former CEO of Tubular Construction Projects.

– Former CEO of Tubular Construction Projects. Maphoko Kgomoeswana – Businessman allegedly involved in facilitating illegal payments.

The accused face a total of 65 counts, including fraud, corruption, and money laundering. Prosecutors allege that millions of rands were funneled through dubious transactions, with Eskom officials receiving illegal kickbacks in exchange for awarding lucrative contracts.

Impact on Eskom and South Africa’s Energy Crisis

The corruption at Eskom has long been cited as one of the key contributors to South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis. The mismanagement and financial losses incurred through fraudulent dealings have severely impacted the utility’s ability to provide reliable electricity to the country.

Kusile Power Station, a multi-billion-rand project aimed at alleviating South Africa’s energy shortages, has been plagued by delays and budget overruns, with allegations of corruption further tarnishing its reputation. The case against Lomas and his co-accused is seen as a crucial step in addressing Eskom’s past financial mismanagement and holding those responsible accountable.

Legal Proceedings and Upcoming Trial

With Lomas now out on bail, the case is set to proceed toward trial, scheduled to commence in July 2026. Legal experts anticipate a lengthy and complex legal battle as prosecutors seek to prove that funds meant for infrastructure development were illegally siphoned off.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Henry Mamothame, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring justice is served.

“The court has set strict bail conditions to prevent any risk of the accused fleeing. This case is a significant step in the fight against corruption within our state institutions,” Mamothame stated.

South Africans will be closely watching as the legal proceedings unfold, hoping for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of public funds.