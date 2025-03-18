NATO Allies Shift Strategies Amid Rising Russian Threat

Four NATO member countries—Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—announced plans to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, a landmark treaty banning anti-personnel landmines, due to rising threats from Russia. This decision marks a significant shift in defense strategy to bolster security against Moscow's increasing military activities.

The announcement follows heightened tensions in the region, with Polish and Baltic officials underscoring the need to revisit their defensive arsenals. As Finland, sharing an extensive border with Russia, considers a similar move, the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe faces a potential realignment.

The Ottawa Convention, pivotal in global disarmament efforts since its inception in 1997, aimed to reduce civilian casualties from landmines. However, the resurgence of military threats is prompting member states to re-evaluate their commitment to such treaties in favor of enhanced regional security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)