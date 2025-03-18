Left Menu

NATO Allies Shift Strategies Amid Rising Russian Threat

Poland and Baltic nations plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, allowing them to use landmines amid increasing military threats from Russia. The decision, driven by geopolitical tensions, highlights a shift in defense policies to enhance border security. Finland may follow suit, reflecting growing concerns over Russian military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four NATO member countries—Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—announced plans to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, a landmark treaty banning anti-personnel landmines, due to rising threats from Russia. This decision marks a significant shift in defense strategy to bolster security against Moscow's increasing military activities.

The announcement follows heightened tensions in the region, with Polish and Baltic officials underscoring the need to revisit their defensive arsenals. As Finland, sharing an extensive border with Russia, considers a similar move, the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe faces a potential realignment.

The Ottawa Convention, pivotal in global disarmament efforts since its inception in 1997, aimed to reduce civilian casualties from landmines. However, the resurgence of military threats is prompting member states to re-evaluate their commitment to such treaties in favor of enhanced regional security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

