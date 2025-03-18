Left Menu

Stranded Allies: The Struggles of Afghan Refugees in the US

Faced with funding cuts from the Trump administration, Afghan refugees in the US, like Rahmani, struggle to find stability. Agencies like LSSNCA are overwhelmed, leaving many at risk of eviction. Efforts to adapt are underway, but challenges remain significant for refugees and the organizations supporting them.

Updated: 18-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:52 IST
Stranded Allies: The Struggles of Afghan Refugees in the US
Rahmani, an Afghan refugee, faces a precarious situation in the US after fleeing Taliban threats. Working for a US-backed organization in Kabul put him at risk, but here, the discontinuation of federal funding for the refugee program has left him and many others without essential support.

Originally set to receive comprehensive assistance, Rahmani saw his services halted abruptly. Resettlement agencies like Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area are strained, losing funds and laying off employees, thus impacting aid to thousands of refugees.

The situation highlights the broader plight of refugees who escaped violence only to encounter instability in the US, as resettlement agencies struggle to maintain operations amid government funding disruptions.

