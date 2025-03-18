Left Menu

Strategic Engagement: Lt General D S Rana's Australian Visit

Lt General D S Rana, Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency, will visit Australia from March 19-21 to reinforce bilateral defence intelligence cooperation. The visit includes discussions with Australian defence leaders, promoting intelligence-sharing and strategic engagement, while also participating in symbolic military ceremonies to honor shared traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:26 IST
Strategic Engagement: Lt General D S Rana's Australian Visit
Defence Intelligence Agency
  • Country:
  • India

Lt General D S Rana, the Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA), is set to visit Australia from March 19 to 21. This high-profile visit aims to reinforce the strategic partnership and defence intelligence collaboration between the two nations, according to the Indian Ministry of Defence.

During his visit, Lt General Rana will engage with senior officials of the Australian defence establishment, including the Deputy Secretary Department of Defence and the chiefs of Defence Intelligence. Key discussions will focus on intelligence-sharing, regional security cooperation, and potential areas for collaboration in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, Lt General Rana will participate in symbolic ceremonies honoring military traditions, such as laying a wreath at the Australian War Memorial. This gesture reflects the mutual respect and shared sacrifices in pursuit of peace and security, highlighting the strengthening ties between India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025