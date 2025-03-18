Strategic Engagement: Lt General D S Rana's Australian Visit

Lt General D S Rana, the Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA), is set to visit Australia from March 19 to 21. This high-profile visit aims to reinforce the strategic partnership and defence intelligence collaboration between the two nations, according to the Indian Ministry of Defence.

During his visit, Lt General Rana will engage with senior officials of the Australian defence establishment, including the Deputy Secretary Department of Defence and the chiefs of Defence Intelligence. Key discussions will focus on intelligence-sharing, regional security cooperation, and potential areas for collaboration in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, Lt General Rana will participate in symbolic ceremonies honoring military traditions, such as laying a wreath at the Australian War Memorial. This gesture reflects the mutual respect and shared sacrifices in pursuit of peace and security, highlighting the strengthening ties between India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)