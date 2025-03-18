Trump's Deportation Flights: A Legal Standoff Unfolds

The Trump administration confronted a heated deadline, as it was compelled to disclose details about its deportation of Venezuelans. This occurred in defiance of a judge's temporary ban on deportations. The U.S. Justice Department, facing the midday deadline, had to respond to Judge James Boasberg's queries related to flights bound for El Salvador and justify the administration's actions under President Trump's broad executive proclamations.

Justice Department attorneys argued the court held limited authority over this matter, raising alarms about the possible overreach of executive power. This could potentially ignite a significant constitutional dispute. Further complicating matters, the Department is seeking to remove Judge Boasberg from the case, escalating tensions between the government branches.

Serious questions have been raised about national security, implying that some responses may remain confidential. The controversy stems from Trump's proclamation citing the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to justify deporting alleged members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. However, evidence supporting the claim of their significant threat in the U.S. remains scant, fueling doubts and public criticism.

