Uttar Pradesh Police Hunt for Man Accused of Kidnapping Teen

Uttar Pradesh Police are searching for Akash Singh, accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl after posting a photo of them in wedding attire on Instagram. The girl's mother filed a complaint, and a case under Indian Penal Code Section 137(2) has been registered. Police efforts to locate the pair continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their search for Akash Singh, a man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl. The case gained attention after Singh allegedly posted an image of them in wedding attire on social media.

The girl's disappearance was reported by her mother on March 16, following her departure on March 12 supposedly to visit an aunt, which she never did. Inspector Vishnu Prabha Singh stated that investigations indicated she was with Singh from the Chakva Mahavir Mandir area.

A formal case has been registered against Singh under Indian Penal Code Section 137(2), and the police are using surveillance and questioning the accused's family to trace the girl and arrest Singh swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

