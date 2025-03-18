Uttar Pradesh Police Hunt for Man Accused of Kidnapping Teen

Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their search for Akash Singh, a man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl. The case gained attention after Singh allegedly posted an image of them in wedding attire on social media.

The girl's disappearance was reported by her mother on March 16, following her departure on March 12 supposedly to visit an aunt, which she never did. Inspector Vishnu Prabha Singh stated that investigations indicated she was with Singh from the Chakva Mahavir Mandir area.

A formal case has been registered against Singh under Indian Penal Code Section 137(2), and the police are using surveillance and questioning the accused's family to trace the girl and arrest Singh swiftly.

