Delhi Police Thwart Gang Violence with Key Arrests in Dwarka

Delhi Police arrested three sharpshooters from the Kala Jatheri gang involved in multiple shootouts in Dwarka. The offenders, working under jailed gangster Om Prakash Kala, were apprehended following targeted operations. The arrests form part of 'Operation No Guns, No Gangs,' aimed at reducing gang-related violence.

Updated: 18-03-2025 19:38 IST
  Country:
  • India

Delhi Police successfully captured three notorious sharpshooters from the Kala Jatheri gang, which had been linked to multiple shootouts in the Dwarka region, according to official reports released on Tuesday.

The offenders—Mohit alias Shooter, Manish alias Haathi, and Praveen alias Tona—were said to be operating under the orders of incarcerated gang leader Om Prakash Kala. Their latest criminal activity involved a targeted shooting at a businessman's residence, captured on CCTV, prompting swift police action.

In coordinated operations, both Mohit and Manish were apprehended after engaging in a firearm altercation while Praveen was nabbed in a separate encounter. These arrests coincide with broader efforts under 'Operation No Guns, No Gangs,' targeting the confiscation of illegal firearms and reduction of gang activity in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

