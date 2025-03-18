Left Menu

Delimitation Dilemma: Tribal Concerns in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Minister Chamra Linda expressed concerns over the 2026 delimitation of seats, fearing it could decrease seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The BJP supported this concern, highlighting the declining tribal population and advocating for a National Register of Citizens. The issue has sparked support and opposition in the Assembly.

The proposed delimitation of parliamentary and assembly seats in 2026 has sparked concerns in Jharkhand. State Minister Chamra Linda voiced apprehensions in the Assembly, stating that population-based allocation could further reduce the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes. This issue highlights the ongoing challenge of tribal representation in the state.

The BJP has echoed these concerns, stressing the declining tribal population in Jharkhand. The party advocates for a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to address what they see as a pressing issue of demographic change, which they believe is driven by external infiltration into tribal areas.

Support for this view comes from both sides of the aisle. Congress legislator Rameshwar Oraon emphasized that opposition to the upcoming delimitation process is not limited to Jharkhand, as many states, particularly in the south, question the fairness of reducing tribal seats based solely on population metrics. Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also raised the issue of demographic shifts, pointing to a decline in the tribal population in specific regions like Santhal Paragana and an increase in the Muslim population, attributed to migration.

