Karnataka Assembly Passes Key Reforms for Public Service Commission

The Karnataka Assembly took a significant step forward on Tuesday by passing a bill aimed at reforming the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). The bill introduces measures to enhance transparency, including requiring a 50% quorum for meetings involving serving members, such as the chairman, and redefining roles related to exam coordination.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, piloting the bill, labelled it a 'minor amendment' but did not rule out further changes to ensure greater accountability. He emphasized the bill's importance in providing the government more leeway when updating KPSC rules, thus accelerating decision-making processes within the commission.

Despite these steps, members across party lines called for much deeper reforms. Criticized as a 'fountain of corruption,' the KPSC is urged to model itself on the Union Public Service Commission. Meanwhile, a separate bill was passed to amend the state tax on professional earnings, slightly increasing the annual tax rate for higher earners.

